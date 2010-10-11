Meredith's ‘Better' Cleared in Los Angeles
Meredith has cleared its daily lifestyle strip Better in Los Angeles, increasing the
show's viewership to more than 80 markets nationwide and 60% of U.S.
households. KCAL/KCBS will begin airing Better
by Nov.1.
Better is based on
content from Meredith's brand portfolio of magazine titles like Better Homes and Gardens, Parents and Family Circle. The show's model also allows stations to localize up
to eight minutes of the syndicated show.
"Adding Los Angeles to the line-up increases our national
viewership significantly, further proof that Better is one of the
hottest properties in women's lifestyle programming," said Paul Karpowicz, president
of the Meredith Local Media Group. "Stations want to be a part of Better
because of its longevity, proven track record and the new local dollars it
generates through product integration and advertising revenues."
According to Meredith, Better
consistently rates first in its time period in numerous markets.
