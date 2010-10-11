Meredith's ‘Better' Cleared in Los Angeles

Meredith has cleared its daily lifestyle strip Better in Los Angeles, increasing the

show's viewership to more than 80 markets nationwide and 60% of U.S.

households. KCAL/KCBS will begin airing Better

by Nov.1.

Better is based on

content from Meredith's brand portfolio of magazine titles like Better Homes and Gardens, Parents and Family Circle. The show's model also allows stations to localize up

to eight minutes of the syndicated show.

"Adding Los Angeles to the line-up increases our national

viewership significantly, further proof that Better is one of the

hottest properties in women's lifestyle programming," said Paul Karpowicz, president

of the Meredith Local Media Group. "Stations want to be a part of Better

because of its longevity, proven track record and the new local dollars it

generates through product integration and advertising revenues."

According to Meredith, Better

consistently rates first in its time period in numerous markets.