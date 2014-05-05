'Meredith Vieira' Staffs Up

Everett Bradley and Jon Harris have joined NBCUniversal’s The Meredith Vieira Show, which premieres in national syndication on Sept. 8, 2014. In addition, Geoff Rosen and Matthew Strauss have been named co-executive producers of the coming talk show.

Bradley, who was part of the show’s pilot, will serve as the show’s band leader. Bradley also plays with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

Harris, a longtime collaborator of Vieira and her husband Richard, has been named the show’s announcer. Previously, Harris has been the lead spokesman for such companies as Hillshire Brands.

“Everett and Jon are like brothers to me and will be a great presence as we encourage guests and viewers to be brave and be their true selves,” said Vieira in a statement. “They both bring an authentic kindness and a great sense of humor to our friendship that I am eager to share with our audience.”

Rosen and Strauss join Vieira, Michael Glantz and Rich Sirop who all serve as executive producers on the show.

“Geoff and Matt have tremendous producing experience in daytime TV,” said Sirop in a statement. “They both bring a unique, dynamic and innovative perspective that will enhance the entertainment value and help distinguish The Meredith Vieira Show from everything else in daytime."

Like Sirop, Rosen first teamed up with Vieira when she was hosting Disney/ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire, where he was supervising producer. Rosen also has produced Sony Pictures Television's The Dr. Oz Show, Warner Bros.' Lopez Tonight, OWN's America's Money Class with Suze Orman and NBCU's The Martha Stewart Show.

Strauss was part of the production team that launched The View in 1997, later becoming the show’s coordinating producer. Strauss also launched The Dr. Oz Show where he was supervising producer. Most recently, he was co-executive producer on Disney-ABC's Katie.

Meredith Vieira also has brought on three supervising producers: Benita Alexander, Angela LaGreca and Leslie Peirez.