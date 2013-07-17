'Meredith Vieira' Sold to NBC Owned Stations
The Meredith Vieira Show has been sold to
NBCUniversal's ten owned TV stations for a fall 2014 debut, NBCU Domestic
Television Distribution said Wednesday.
The ten stations are WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ
Chicago; WCAU Philadelphia; KXAS Dallas; KNTV San Francisco; WRC Washington,
D.C.; WTVJ Miami; KNSD San Diego; and WVIT Hartford. The group represents more
than 27% of the country's TV households.
"We couldn't be happier to welcome Meredith Vieira
to our 10 stations next year," said Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned
Television Stations, in a statement. "With her genuine warmth,
intelligence and likeability, as well as her extraordinary ability to
understand and connect with viewers, Meredith is a great addition to our
daytime lineup."
The move has been expected, after NBCU picked up the talk
show last week.
Vieira comes to daytime talk after spending her
career in broadcast TV. She has served as a correspondent for CBS' 60 Minutes, host of ABC's The View, anchor of NBC's Today and host of Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. She has
won 14 Emmys.
