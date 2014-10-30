'Meredith Vieira' Renewed for Season Two on NBC Owned Television Stations

In a surprise early-season pick-up, the NBC Owned Television Stations have renewed NBCU’s Meredith Vieira for a second season. Meredith is the first of this year’s rookie class to be granted a second year, although CBS Television Distribution’s Hot Bench also looks like a good candidate for renewal.

Meredith Vieira — hosted by Vieira accompanied by an announcer, Jon Harris, and a band led by Everett Bradley — premiered Sept. 8, and is sold in 98% of the country. Thus far, the show has averaged a 1.2 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and in the week ended Oct. 19, gained 16% to a 0.7 among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54.

“We are proud to have Meredith Vieira on our stations for a second season,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, in a statement. “Meredith is genuine, smart, warm and funny, and she has our strong support to help her continue to grow her show in this very challenging day part.”

Meredith Vieira is taped in front of a live studio audience at Rockefeller Center in New York City. It’s produced and distributed in the U.S. by NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution. Vieira serves as executive producer along with Rich Sirop and Michael Glantz.