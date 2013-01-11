Meredith Vieira to Leave 'Millionaire'

Meredith Vieira will leave as host of Disney's syndicated game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, when her contract expires.

Vieira has hosted Millionaire since 2002. A new host will take over in the fall.

"It's the final year of Meredith's contract. She has chosen to move on and pursue other opportunities. We are searching for a new host," said a spokeswoman for Disney/ABC Television Group.

The veteran game show had been averaging a 2.4 rating in recent weeks and hit a season-high 2.5 for the week ended Dec. 30.