Meredith Stations Sign Up to Join NewsOn

Less than two weeks after announcing a series of upgrades, NewsOn, the local news OTT app, has signed on Meredith’s Local Media Group as its newest broadcast partner.

Under the agreement, Meredith will distribute news produced by three of its 17 TV stations – CBS affiliate KPHO and independent KTVK in Phoenix and KMOV, the group’s CBS affiliate in St. Louis. Other stations may join in coming months, Meredith said.

The additions bring to 141 the number of TV stations distributing broadcast content via NewsOn. Those stations are located in 99 markets, including 48 of the country’s top 50 markets, according to the company.

The free app allows users to search by market for live and on-demand stories. NewsOn is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as through its Roku channel.

Recent upgrades include improved discoverability of local stations and new searchable categories, including entertainment, parenting and sports.