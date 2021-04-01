‘Southern Living,' Produced by Meredith, Returns for Season Two in April

Southern Living, based on the magazine, is returning for season two in April and Meredith also is returning with new seasons of several of its lifestyle shows, including new episodes of Allrecipes Eating In! and a new special from Better Homes & Gardens.

The shows, like Meredith’s entertainment magazine People (the TV Show!) currently air only in Meredith’s local markets: Atlanta; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; St. Louis; Nashville; Hartford, Connecticut; Kansas City, Missouri; Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.; Las Vegas; Mobile/Pensacola, Florida; Saginaw/Flint, Michigan; and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Meredith intends to push forward with more television content spun out of its lifestyle brands in the coming year. Meredith acquired Time Inc., and along with it brands such as People and Southern Living, in January 2018 for $2.8 billion.

“In 2021, our local audiences can expect bigger projects, updated trends in food and design, and behind-the-scenes content from one of Southern Living’s most popular events,” Meredith Local Media Group president Patrick McCreery said in a statement.

The Southern Living Show premieres its second season during the first weekend in April. Host Ivy Odom returns to tackle DIY projects, chat with celebrity guests and share ideas and recipes from the Southern Living Test Kitchen in Birmingham.

April and May bring 30-minute special Better Homes & Gardens Ultimate Backyard with host Chelsey Sayasane and experts from the magazine offering landscaping trends, tips and design ideas.

Also this spring, new episodes of Allrecipes Eating In!, culled from the world’s largest digital food brand, will talk to culinary experts and home cooks about fresh ideas for cooking at home.

“Meredith is home to some of the most popular media brands in the industry,” Stephen Orr, VP and editor-in-chief of Better Homes & Gardens, said, also in a statement. “These television shows and specials are a great new opportunity to bring viewers closer than ever to see how our recipes, DIY projects, and design ideas come to life.”