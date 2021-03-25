'People (the TV Show!)' Renewed for 3 More Seasons

People (the TV Show!) has been renewed through three additional seasons, taking the entertainment news magazine through the 2023-24 TV season, Meredith Local Media Group said Thursday.

The show, which is executive produced by former Access Hollywood EP Rob Silverstein, is currently cleared in 12 Meredith markets: Atlanta; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; St. Louis; Nashville; Hartford-New Haven, Conn; Kansas City; Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; Las Vegas; Mobile-Pensacola, Fla.; Flint-Saginaw, Mich.; and Springfield-Holyoke, Mass. Sony Pictures Television is handling national distribution for the show, with the expectation that it be nationally cleared by fall 2022.

“Our local audiences and advertisers love People (the TV Show!). We had the faith in People and its powerful combination of celebrity and entertainment news, and positive stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things, to program this show in the most competitive access time periods,” Meredith Local Media Group President Patrick McCreery said in a statement. “We replaced established entertainment news magazine shows that have occupied these time periods for decades and are pleased to see viewers respond and embrace our show.”

Also Read: As TV Evolves, So Does Syndication

According to Meredith, People has seen a 12.2% increase in household ratings and a 12% increase in the adults 25-54 demographic across the 12 markets in which it airs. Meredith launched People as a television brand after acquiring Time Inc., which owns the magazine, in a $2.8 billion deal that closed in January 2018.

People is produced in New York City and hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson along with Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara as New York and Los Angeles correspondents. Nancy O’Dell and Gretchen Carlson serve as special correspondents.