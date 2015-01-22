Meredith Scraps 'Better Show'

Faced with a declining audience, The Better Show, Meredith's nationally-syndicated lifestyle and entertainment show, will not return for a ninth season this fall. Meredith Video Studios will continue to produce new episodes of Better through the spring before going on its usual summer hiatus.

"We had a successful eight-year run, which is quite an achievement for a syndicated program," said Paul Karpowicz, Meredith Local Media Group president. "In the end, we couldn't attract an audience large enough to match the quality of the content being produced."

Meredith's stations will continue creating programming based on the Better concept.

The show airs every weekday on more than 200 stations, reaching nearly 80% of U.S. television households.

Better's demise was previously reported in TVNewsCheck.

The show launched on KPTV Portland in 2006 before going national.