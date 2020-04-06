Meredith Promotes Sosnoff to GM at KMOV, St. Louis

Meredith Corp. said it promoted James (JD) Sosnoff to VP and general manager of KMOV-TV, St. Louis, effective July 1.

Sosnoff, currently the station’s director of sales, will succeed Mike Murphy, who will retire at the end of June.

“It’s great to be filling another senior leadership position in our Local Media Group from within the ranks,” said McCreery, president of Meredith’s local media group. “JD has been part of the KMOV family for nearly a decade and has led the station to record-setting revenue shares in local, national, and political advertising in the last four years. JD has proven himself to be a trusted leader and I’m confident he will continue the strong momentum present at KMOV.”

McCreery added that “Mike has been an outstanding leader for KMOV and has built a terrific team in St. Louis. We will miss his leadership, sense of humor, and his huge heart. Mike’s career has embodied localism through the building of more than two dozen homes with Habitat for Humanity and the thousands of dollars raised for the Red Cross to help disaster victims in St. Louis.”

Murphy has been GM of KMOV since 2015.

“I started my career with Meredith as an account executive at WSMV in Nashville and I’ve come full circle,” said Murphy. “I am so proud of this team and am excited to see JD move into the VP and general manager position. I know KMOV and my colleagues are in very capable hands.”

Sosnoff joined KMOV as local sales manager and was promoted to director of sales in 2014. Previously he was at KPLR-TV, St. Louis and KMOX Radio.

“Mike’s support and mentorship over the last five years has meant the world to me and I know our team will continue to build on his success,” said Sosnoff. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the incredible team at KMOV. I’m from St. Louis, and my wife and I have raised our four children here. It’s home, and I’m proud to continue to serve this great community in this important leadership role.”