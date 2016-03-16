Meredith Partners With Unconventional Studios on Video Content for Millennial Women

Meredith Corp. has partnered with Unconventional Studios to produce and distribute entertainment and lifestyle video content for millennials.

"Millennial women are our fastest growing audience segment, and we want to ensure that we continue to produce content that resonates with them," said Marc Rothschild, senior VP, Meredith Digital. "This partnership will provide our editors with daily access to compelling lifestyle and entertainment content, and provide our brand partners with additional opportunities to reach our desired audiences through digital video, experiential and branded content experiences."

Unconventional Studios, known for its audience of millennial women from branded entertainment content across digital, mobile and broadcast TV, features nationally syndicated TV show OK! TV. The show, airing on weekdays on over 150 local TV stations and cable channel Reelz in over 80% of the country, will be rebranded as “Celebrity Page” and air on Meredith Digital as well starting March 28 and include lifestyle content from Meredith brands like Better Homes and Gardens and Martha Stewart Living and segments like cooking, beauty, health and fitness.

"Millennial women are fascinated with celebrity lifestyles and through this partnership we can super serve their desire for this content on a daily basis," said Kim Martin, chief strategy officer, Meredith. "We are always looking at innovative ways we can deepen our engagement with them and our best-in-class video products."

Celebrity Page will also be able to access Meredith’s New York production studios for filming daily news segments.

"We have a dedicated team of entertainment journalists across the country covering the biggest celebrity stories,” said Mark Berryhill, senior executive producer and co-owner of Unconventional Studios. “Now, we will have the strongest lifestyle content from the country's most-recognized media brands."