'Meet the Browns' Set for Fall 2010 Syndication

Debmar-Mercury has cleared Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns in more than 70% of the U.S. for a September 2010 syndication debut.

The show has been licensed on a cash-plus-barter basis (five minutes local/two minutes national) in seven of the top 10 markets: New York (Fox), Chicago (Weigel), Philadelphia (Tribune), Dallas-Fort Worth (Fox), Atlanta (Peachtree), Washington, D.C. (Fox) and Houston (Fox).

Sales across the board include stations belonging to the Fox, Tribune, Weigel, CBS, Capital, Cox, Meredith, Peachtree, Granite, Newport and Belo groups. Meet the Browns is the top series on TBS this season in the adult 18-49 demo. It debuted on the cable network in June 2009.

“As we proved with House of Payne,” says Debmar-Mercury co-president Ira Bernstein, “viewers are hungry for fresh episodes of quality sitcoms in syndication, and, as the fast pace of clearances indicates, stations know they can depend on Tyler Perry to deliver them.”