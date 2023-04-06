MediaRadar Using PlayOn Video Capture to Measure Streaming Ads

MediaRadar, the advertising intelligence company, said it made a deal with PlayOn to use PlayOn’s video recording platform to improve MediaRadar’s streaming media analytics.

The deal marks the first time PlayOn has let its platform be used for a business-to-business application.

“MediaRadar is always seeking new, better, and increasingly granular methods of collecting and analyzing OTT Media advertising data to improve the valuable insights we provide to our clients,” MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman said. “Our partnership with PlayOn adds another data source to strengthen our OTT insights portfolio and increase the accuracy and value of our analytics.”

MediaRadar tracks which brands are advertising on streaming services, including Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Netflix, Disney Plus, Peacock and Pluto TV, and how much they’re spending.

Consumer use PlayOn to watch recordings of streaming video on their PC, mobile devices or connected TV. PlayOn is using its large panel of viewers in the U.S. to record video and tag the start and end times of advertising commercial breaks.

“We are excited to announce MediaRadar as PlayOn’s first commercial partner to benefit from the opening of our cloud-based streaming video capture platform to third parties,“ PlayOn CEO Jeff Lawrence said. “We think the opportunities for analytics companies to leverage the platform are vast, and we are excited to see the commercial applications that arise from it. MediaRadar is the perfect launch partner for PlayOn‘s new commercial line of business.”

PlayOn sees more ways its platform can be used, including audio fingerprinting for automatic content recognition, artificial intelligence-based visual analysis, scene detection and metadata generation.