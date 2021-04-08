MediaMath Adds Tru Optik Data Marketplace to CTV Platform

MediaMath said it made a deal to make Tru Optik’s Data Marketplace available in its connected TV media buying platform.

MediaMath’s digital supply chain Source infrastructure gives buyer access to CTV inventory with fee visibility and fraud protections. Adding Tru Optik’s data is part of MediaMath’s agnostic approach to identity at a time when cookies are being eliminated.

“As we have re-architected Source's identity stack, we have taken a signal agnostic approach that respects consumer privacy and provides the addressability and targeting capabilities brands need to execute their ad campaigns confidently across all channels," said Anudit Vikram, chief product officer at MediaMath. "We partnered with Tru Optik because of their innovative data-driven CTV targeting technology and we're excited to continue maximizing the ROI of customers' advertising efforts as they diversify their marketing budgets. This integration is an important piece of Source's mission to redesign the digital media landscape without the use of third-party cookies."

“Partnerships like this ensure connected TV buying checks all the necessary boxes from a targeting, scale and privacy standpoint,” said Daniel Church, head of advanced TV product at Beachfront. “This becomes increasingly important as addressable TV matures and our industry aims to empower advertisers to make single, audience-based buys across connected TV and legacy TV inventory.”