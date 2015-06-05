Mediacom Makes Most of Blackhawks Blackout

Mediacom Communications is trying to lessen the blow of its ongoing retransmission consent spat with Granite Broadcasting, hosting its second NHL Stanley Cup Finals viewing party this Saturday for fans in tiny Chillicothe, Ill.

Granite’s NBC stations in Fort Wayne, Ind., Duluth, Minn., and Peoria, Ill. went dark to Mediacom customers on June 1 after the parties could not reach an agreement. There are about 10,000 to 15,000 residents in Chillicothe, located north of Peoria, and the surrounding communities.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals, pitting the Chicago Blackhawks against the Tampa Bay Lightning, kicked off on June 3 with the Blackhawks winning 2-1. The second game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday June 6 on NBC.

