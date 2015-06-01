Granite Stations Blocked to Mediacom Customers

Granite Broadcasting blocked three stations in Minnesota, Indiana and Illinois to Mediacom Communications customers Monday morning after the companies failed to reach a retransmission consent agreement.

Granite’s KBJR (NBC and My9) in Duluth, Minn., WISE (NBC and MyTV) in Fort Wayne, Ind. and WEEK (NBC) in Peoria, Ill., went dark to Mediacom customers at 11:59 p.m. on May 31.

In a statement, Mediacom said that pricing was the main issue.

