Mediacom, KTTW End More Than 2-year Retrans Blackout

Mediacom Communications said it has reached a retransmission consent agreement with Sioux Falls, S.D. Fox affiliate KTTW, after a blackout that has lasted more than two years. Terms were not disclosed.

KTTW, owned by Independent Communications, went dark to Mediacom subscribers in parts of South Dakota and Minnesota on Oct. 15, 2016, mainly over what the cable company said were unreasonable fee demands and what the broadcaster characterized as fair compensation for its programming. Mediacom did offer its customers in the area free antennas to capture KTTW’s signal over the air for free shortly after the blackout.

Related: Nexstar Reaches Carriage Agreement With TDS Telecom

The agreement comes days after DirecTV reached a retrans agreement with KTTW on Feb. 27. The station had been dark to DirecTV customers since Jan. 7. Terms of that deal also were not disclosed.