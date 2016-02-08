Media General Reups With Nielsen’s Local TV Measurement Service

Nielsen announced Monday that it came to terms with Media General on Jan. 5 to renew its subscription to Nielsen’s local television measurement service. The long-term comprehensive deal shares Nielsen’s TV ratings services for Media General’s stations throughout 48 markets.

Under the agreement, Media General also increased its subscription to Nielsen Local TV View to all its stations, giving them further viewing analysis in their markets, the ability to produce custom trading areas to explore a target audience and more information into audience subsets by an array of characteristics. In addition, the stations can report audiences via mobile, tablet and computers.

“Media General has been a long-term and valued partner,” said Jeff Wender, senior VP and managing director, local television, Nielsen. “We are really pleased to have them on board with a new agreement and look forward to working with them to help affirm their strong presence in these markets and move their share of ad revenue.”

