Nielsen, RPA Ink Deal for Local Buyer Reach

Nielsen and RPA have reached a deal to license Local Buyer Reach, Nielsen’s service that connects its local TV ratings with consumer buying habits and auto registration.

The service will help improve RPA ‘s media buying and planning process, as it offers a holistic picture of viewing and buying behavior in over 40 significant ad categories, such as grocery, restaurant, automotive, retail and telecommunications. Nielsen’s Local Buyer Reach hits all 210 DMAs.

“Providing insights into both local audience viewing behavior and local consumer buying habits is a critical way that Nielsen can help RPA develop stronger, more focused buys for their clients,” said Michael Sharp, senior VP, local agency, Nielsen. “Local Buyer Reach will allow RPA to demonstrate stronger efficiencies for their clients by enhancing their ability to identify the consumers who are most receptive to their messages.”

“Maximizing the ROI on our client’s advertising budgets is very important to our agency,” added Claire Browne, VP, director of media insights, research and accountability, RPA. “Using Nielsen’s Local Buyer Reach, we will be able to enhance our television planning and buying to ensure we deliver more consumers who are ready to buy our client’s products and services.”