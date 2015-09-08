Media General CEO Sadusky to Depart After Meredith Merger Closes

Vincent Sadusky, the president and CEO of Media General, will stay with the company through the closing of its merger with Meredith, but will depart after closing to explore new opportunities. Meredith CEO Steve Lacy will assume the role of CEO of the new Meredith Media General.

Sadusky, who was the longtime president and CEO of LIN Media, took over Media General in December 2014 when it closed on its merger with LIN.