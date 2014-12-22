Media General, LIN Marriage Is Official

Media General and LIN Media have closed on their merger, with Vincent Sadusky, longtime LIN president and CEO, taking over that title at the new company.

"We are pleased to have finalized the merger transaction that delivers numerous strategic and financial benefits, including a strong balance sheet, significant free cash flow, enhanced scale and a diverse geographic footprint that will provide important opportunities to continue growing our business," said Sadusky. "We look forward to a smooth integration, capitalizing on our new, combined strength and achieving our synergy goals."

Reporting to Sadusky are James F. Woodward, senior VP and chief financial officer; Deborah A. McDermott, senior VP and chief operating officer; Robert S. Richter, senior VP and chief digital officer; and Andrew C. Carington, VP, general counsel and secretary.

George Mahoney, Media General president and CEO before the merger, has departed.

