Measurement, Programmatic Supply Chain on IAB Tech Lab Agenda for 2023

Cross-media measurement, programmatic supply chain, advanced TV, addressable advertising and privacy-enhancing technologies are the top priorities for the IAB Tech Lab in 2023.

The IAB Tech Lab, which sets global standards for digital advertising, laid out its product roadmap for 2023.

“We are heading into a transformative year for the digital advertising sector where interoperability, transparency, and scalability will be imperative,” Anthony Katsur, CEO of the IAB Tech Lab, said. “Tech Lab has a critical responsibility to ensure that the industry works together to tackle these issues head-on. These priorities ensure that buyers and sellers can effectively work together to reach consumers efficiently, placing privacy and sustainability at the forefront.”

Katsus said the IAB Tech Lab is “calling on industry professionals and experts to lean into specific initiatives and contribute to the industry standards being developed to push the entire ecosystem forward.”

The Tech Lab’s 2023 Roadmap aims to build on the organization’s five pillars:

■ Scalable, efficient and consistent management of cross-jurisdictional privacy regulations and compliance;

■ Post-cookie and privacy-first addressability for audience activation and measurement;

■ Universal addressability, reconciliation, and interoperability for TV advertising across streaming AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand)/FAST (free ad-supported television) services, addressable linear and traditional linear TV

■ Secure, flexible and green programmatic supply chain for all digital advertising media

■ Cross-media, cross-channel, cross-environment consistent viewability verification and campaign measurement. ■