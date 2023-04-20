Measurement Joint Industry Committee To Update Progress at Pre-Upfront Event

The Joint Industry Committee , formed to establish standards for media measurement and advertising buying currencies, will hold a pre-upfront event to provide an update on its progress.

The JIC Measurement Summit on April 27 will feature speakers from ad agencies, advertisers, ad sellers and measurement companies.

The JIC started with broad participation among the biggest programmers,, many of which have been pushing for alternatives to Nielsen. Media agencies quickly signed on and participated in the creation of a first set of standards . Measurement companies were subsequently invited to join the process.

While most of the industry appears to be cooperating with the JIC initiative, there are some notable exceptions.

The Walt Disney Co. has not worked with the JIC. Nielsen is not scheduled to speak at the event next week. Other than Roku, the streaming services not owned by a traditional media company are not involved. YouTube, which objected when the JIC said it would focus on measuring “premium video ,” rather than all video, is also not speaking at the conference.

“The next twelve months will be the most consequential time for the video advertising industry in recent history. By coming together now through the Joint Industry Committee, buyers and sellers are building a new foundation that will be needed to scale a multi-currency, cross-platform model for video ad measurement. The upcoming JIC Measurement Summit will serve as a forum to update the industry on the work being done to position the market for the future,” said Brittany Slattery, CMO at OpenAP, which is organizing the JIC.

In addition to providing an update on its progress of establishing baseline criteria and new standards that buyers and sellers agree are needed for cross-platform currencies to be transactional, attendees will get a first look at its progress of building the architecture for a new streaming data service.

Media companies participating in the JIC have agreed to provide internal streaming data to help create an accurate base for measuring streaming audiences.