Me-TV Surpasses 45% Clearance Mark
Memorable
Entertainment Television (Me-TV), the new digital classic TV network,
announced on Monday that it has surpassed the 45% clearance mark,
including 14 leading station groups.
The
station groups clearing the Me-TV Network include: Hearst Television,
Raycom Media, Cox Television, Newport Television, Media General, Capitol
Broadcasting, Bahakel Communications, Gray Television, Quincy
Newspapers, New Age Media, MPS Media, London Broadcasting Group, Bonten
Media Group and Titan Broadcast Management.
"It
is gratifying that the marketplace has recognized Me-TV as the clear
choice for classic television programming," said Neal Sabin, EVP, Weigel
Broadcasting Co.
Me-TV is the creation of Weigel Broadcasting Co. and MGM.
