Me-TV Surpasses 45% Clearance Mark

Memorable

Entertainment Television (Me-TV), the new digital classic TV network,

announced on Monday that it has surpassed the 45% clearance mark,

including 14 leading station groups.

The

station groups clearing the Me-TV Network include: Hearst Television,

Raycom Media, Cox Television, Newport Television, Media General, Capitol

Broadcasting, Bahakel Communications, Gray Television, Quincy

Newspapers, New Age Media, MPS Media, London Broadcasting Group, Bonten

Media Group and Titan Broadcast Management.

"It

is gratifying that the marketplace has recognized Me-TV as the clear

choice for classic television programming," said Neal Sabin, EVP, Weigel

Broadcasting Co.

Me-TV is the creation of Weigel Broadcasting Co. and MGM.