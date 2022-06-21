‘Me & Mickey’ Shorts on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and More June 27

Me & Mickey, a series of vlog-style video shorts featuring Mickey Mouse, premieres Monday, June 27. Three shorts will be featured on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube and DisneyNow.

One new short will roll out weekly for the rest of the year.

In the videos, Mickey invites preschoolers to play along as he talks about everyday topics familiar to their lives, including morning and nighttime routines and packing a backpack. Mickey engages viewers in games and challenges like "Super Silly Stare Off," "Talk Like a Pirate" and "Super Silly Dance Party."

Future episodes will highlight the back-to-school season, Halloween, Diwali and Thanksgiving, and will occasionally feature original songs. ■