McDaniel to Oversee CBS Daytime

Angelica McDaniel has been promoted to CBS Entertainment's senior vice president, daytime, said Nina Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment.

In this new role, McDaniel will oversee CBS' daytime line-up, which includes soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful; game shows The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal; and talk show The Talk.

"Angelica has made invaluable contributions to the launch and success of The Talk," said Tassler in a statement. "Her strategic and creative vision and understanding of the daytime landscape will continue to move CBS Daytime in the right direction as this successful and profitable day part continues to evolve."

McDaniel joined CBS in Aug. 2010, joined the company as vice president of current daytime programs, overseeing The Talk. She'll continue to oversee that show in her new position.

She came to the company from Telepictures, a production arm of Warner Bros. Television, where she was creative director of new media from June 2007 through March 2009. There, she spearheaded digital initiatives, social media strategies and Web integrations for Ellen, TMZ, The Bonnie Hunt Show, The Tyra Banks Show, Extra, Essence and MomLogic.

Prior to that, McDaniel helped launch XM Satellite Radio, working as an executive producer and then director of talk programming.