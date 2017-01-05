McAdaragh, Grogin Named to Executive Positions at CTD

Mary Beth McAdaragh and Scott Grogin have been named to executive positions at CBS Television Distribution, the company said Thursday.

McAdaragh joins CTD after having worked as an independent marketing consultant for various production and distribution companies, including Debmar-Mercury. She replaces Michael Mischler, who’s also retiring.

Grogin, formerly senior VP of communications for the Fox Networks Group, joins as executive VP of communications, replacing John Wentworth, who is retiring. Grogin reports to Chris Ender, executive VP of communications for CBS Corp.

“Mary Beth and Scott are two of the most accomplished executives in their respective fields – bringing with them a combined 40-plus years of experience,” said CTD president Paul Franklin in a statement. “They will both be major assets to our team, providing exciting perspectives on communications and marketing in today’s syndicated television landscape.”

Prior to consulting, McAdaragh served as senior VP of affiliate relations for MyNetworkTV. Before that, she was vice president of marketing at NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Grogin joined Fox in 2000 as vice president of corporate communications for Fox Broadcasting and was later promoted to senior VP of corporate communications for the division.