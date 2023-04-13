Max Premieres ‘Gremlins’ Series on Launch Day

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai debuts on new streamer Max May 23. The series is set in 1920s Shanghai, where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing takes Gizmo home and the two embark on a journey through the Chinese countryside.

On their journey, Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teen street thief called Elle. The trio battles monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore.

Sam Wing is in the 1984 Gremlins movie, the shop owner known as Mr. Wing.

The cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green. Guest stars include Zach Galligan, who played Billy Peltzer in the movies. Additional guest voices include Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang.

Warner Bros. Discovery will launch Max, which combines HBO Max and Discovery Plus, May 23.

The Gremlins movie, directed by Joe Dante, had Galligan and Phoebe Cates in the cast. Howie Mandel voiced Gizmo.

Gremlins: Secrets of Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg executive produces with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun is showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay is an exec producer too.