MavTV Relaunches Under Former Fox Executive C.J. Olivares

Motorsports network MavTV said it has relaunched under former Fox executive C. J. Olivares.

MavTV has expanded its distribution. In pay TV, the channel has added DirecTV and Charter Communications’s Spectrum TV. Its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels have been picked up by Xumo Play and LG Channels, which join Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Pluto TV and Vizio.

MavTV started a subscription streaming service in 2021, but shut it down in 2022.

The network also has a new programming strategy, with additional documentary programming focused on drivers, teams and tracks, in addition to exclusive live racing.

MavTV will also focus on strengthening its weekday primetime with themed blocks and its daytime lineup with more live races and weekday lunchtime blocks that provide a sampling of its best content.

C.J.Olivares (Image credit: MavTV)

“I’m honored to lead and steward MavTV’s rich legacy into the future – and do so with immense optimism and a new direction that further fuels the passion of enthusiasts in subcultures across two-wheel, four-wheel, dirt, pavement and water,” said MavTV President CJ Olivares.

“Exciting new platforms will soon be launched in lockstep with a diversified content offering that will elevate viewers’ investment in racing on the weekends – anchored by premium, compelling and narratively-driven programming that takes fans behind-the-scenes with athletes and teams like never before. All while we continue to expand distribution with new and existing partnerships that will add tens of millions of devices and viewers to the MavTV family,” Olivares said.

MavTV says primetime viewership was up 65% year over year in 2023. It’s largest audience group is young men 18 to 24, but the number of women viewers increased 46%

New series on MavTV include:

On the Rise: An original episodic docu-series that introduces fans to the rising young stars of the motorsports world. Featuring names like Jaxon Bell, Julien Beaumer, Gavan Boschele, Hannah Greenmeier, Dane Idelson, Ben Maier and William Sawalich, each episode follows a young driver chasing the dream of competing at the highest levels of racing.

The Life: A docu-series that features a different top driver or rider from across the spectrum of global motorsports. Fans get an insider’s perspective and insights into what it is really like to live life in the fast lane.

In the Machine: A three-part mini-docuseries, launching in January 2024, is MavTV’s first effort in shining a light on the groundswell of women in motorsports. The show follows Ashley Freiberg’s challenging journey as a racer, factory driving instructor, part-time real estate agent and newlywed chasing her championship dream.