MavTV To Shutter Streaming App; Inks Streaming Deal With FloSports

MavTV Motorsports Network will discontinue its MavTV Plus streaming service next month after reaching a content distribution deal with sports streaming service FloSports, the two parties announced Thursday.

FloSports's FloRacing streaming motorsports platform and MavTV Plus will co-stream live motorsports programming beginning Thursday (June 30), with FloSports creating a new MavTV on FloRacing streaming channel, according to the streaming service.

The MavTV Plus SVOD service, which launched in 2021 and retails for $6.99 per month, will continue to stream motorsports events through July 26 before ending its feed. In an e-mail to MavTV Plus subscribers, The Lucas Oil-owned MavTV said that subscribers would have to sign up for FloRacing to watch future content, including the remaining rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship, which runs through September.

“MX Sports Pro Racing and MavTV are grateful for your patience regarding the MavTV Plus streaming platform,” said MavTV in the e-mail. “The goal of the service has always been to bring you the best motorosports streaming coverage possible, which is why MavTV is thrilled to announce a new partnership to do just that.”

The deal adds to FloSports’s lineup of more than 200,000 sports competitions live or on demand for over 25 different sports.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome MavTV viewers from across the globe to FloSports," CEO and Co-founder Mark Floreani said in a statement. "Our platform will give current MavTV Plus users access to all of our live and on-demand events including motorsports and so much more. With the first live MavTV on FloRacing event streaming today, we aim to create a seamless viewing experience and ensure not a minute of a live event is missed.”

Added Lucas Oil President Morgan Lucas: “We place enormous value on the fan experience; we want to give our customers the best viewing experience possible. MavTV's mission is to connect race fans to their favorite events - from anywhere. FloSports helps us deliver on that mission, giving subscribers the best support, technology, and access to the motorsports events they love. We are all-in and eager to build this partnership into the best motorsports streaming platform available.” ■