OTT Spotlight: FloSports Brings Underserved Sports to Center Court (video)

FloSports is shining a spotlight on underserved sports through its subscription video streaming service, according to FloSports co-founder and CEO Mark Floreani.

The $29.99 per month service offers live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad, including college wrestling, bowling and track and field. The service's more than 300,000 hours of premium content also includes news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more.

Floreani talks about the origins of the service as well as its plans to survive in an increasingly crowded digital sports marketplace in a new OTT Spotlight video segment.