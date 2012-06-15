'Maury,' 'Jerry Springer,' 'Steve Wilkos' Sold Through 2016

NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution has sold a trio of its popular daytime talkers through 2016.

Maury, The Jerry Springer Show and The Steve Wilkos Show have been extended for an additional two seasons beyond their current agreements to stations representing over 60% of the U.S. The station groups include Tribune, Sinclair, Hearst and Sunbeam.

"Maury, The Jerry Springer Show and The Steve Wilkos Show continue to be three of the highest-rated talk shows in all of daytime television demonstrating that these long-running drama-based shows resonate with the daytime audience," said

Barry Wallach, president, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. "We are thrilled that we will continue to bring these successful shows to our local broadcast partners and we look forward to extending the success this fall with our newest drama-resolution talk show, Trisha Goddard."