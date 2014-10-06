‘Maury,' 'Jerry Springer,' 'Steve Wilkos' Renewed Through September 2018

NBCUniversal’s trio of conflict talkers — Maury, The Jerry Springer Show and The Steve Wilkos Show — have been renewed through September 2018, said Ed Swindler, president of NBCUniversal domestic television distribution and NBC broadcast operations on Monday. The deal keeps all three shows in national syndication for at least four more TV seasons.

The shows’ main station groups — Tribune and Sinclair — have reupped the shows as have Hearst, Weigel and Sunbeam.

Maury, a top-five ranked talk show, is starting its 17th season in syndication. The show, starring Maury Povich and executive produced by Paul Faulhaber, finished 2013-14 as the top-rated top show among young women and adults.

Jerry Springer debuted in syndication on Sept. 20, 1991, and averaged more than 1.8 million viewers last season. Rachelle Wilkos, Steve Wilkos' wife, executive produces both Springer and Wilkos.

Steve Wilkos continues to show growth in its eighth season. Wilkos debuted this fall to its best premiere week ratings to date, jumping 23% over last year and 78% over its first-season premiere. All three shows are taped in front of live studio audiences at NBCU’s Stamford Media Center in Stamford, Conn.