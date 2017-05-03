Maureen FitzPatrick Named Senior EP of Tegna’s ‘Daily Blast Live’

Maureen FitzPatrick will be senior executive producer of Tegna’s new strip, Daily Blast Live, which will be produced out of Tegna’s KUSA Denver.

“We’re fortunate to have Maureen Fitzpatrick at the helm of DBL,” said Bob Sullivan, senior VP of programming at Tegna Media, in a statement. “Maureen’s leadership and expertise will be incredibly valuable as we launch a show focused on what people are talking about, what they’re sharing and what’s going viral. In Maureen’s very capable hands, DBL will provide audiences, most of who are multi-tasking today like never before, with 30 minutes of informative content across all platforms and invite them to participate at every moment.”



Daily Blast Live will premiere this fall on 36 Tegna-owned stations, with ambitions to expand its coverage to the whole country. The show, which covers the trending topics of the day, will offer seven different daily live feeds to stations in different time zones. Viewers can participate with the program by sharing their reactions and opinions on stories, voting on content, and submitting videos and other content.



“DBL will push the boundaries of traditional formats and resonate with audiences by allowing them to engage with our content on nearly every platform – a must for any successful show today. What’s unique about this show is that it’s always on, with both broadcast and digital teams dedicated to delivering a fun, entertaining and exciting half hour to the viewers,” said FitzPatrick, also in a statement.



FitzPatrick was most recently executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s Hot Bench. Prior to that, she was executive VP of development at CTD.



Before joining CBS, FitzPatrick was senior VP of comedy development as well as digital content and development for FremantleMedia. While there, she developed scripted live-action and animated half-hour comedies for USA Network, TV Land, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central and the Hub. She also launched the company’s first digital channel.



Before FremantleMedia, FitzPatrick was an executive producer, programming consultant and producer for more than 15 years, with overall deals at several studios, including Sony, Buena Vista (now Disney) and Fox. She has producing credits on Ellen DeGeneres, as well as Donny & Marie, Jenny Jones, The Pyramid, The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game.

