Matthew Damore Named Creative Services Director at KRON San Francisco

Matthew Damore is the new creative services director at Nexstar’s KRON San Francisco. He will lead the KRON4 creative team and oversee brand development, sales initiatives and community engagement for all station platforms, including KRON4, kron4.com and live news streaming app KRONon.

Damore was creative services director at KSEE-KGPE Fresno, also part of Nexstar.

"Matt’s been serving communities in California for nearly three decades, he understands the dynamics of our industry and what it takes to make a difference. Matt was the right choice to make an impact here in the Bay Area and within our organization," said Jim Rose, VP and general manager of KRON.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Damore's television career began in the Armed Forces Radio & Television Service.

"I’m thrilled to join a legacy brand at KRON4. The opportunities to work with the diverse team here and expand the KRON name, while building new community engagement is very exciting," Damore said.

KRON is in DMA No. 10. ■