Matt Palmer Named NATPE CMO

Matt Palmer has been named chief marketing officer at NATPE, said president and CEO Rod Perth on Thursday. In this new position, Palmer will lead global and creative strategy across NATPE’s marketing, branding, digital, research, public relations and strategic planning initiatives.

Palmer has served in numerous senior strategic brand marketing and business development roles across the entertainment and hospitality industries for more than 25 years. He has worked on such TV shows as The Ren & Stimpy Show, Rugrats, SpongeBob SquarePants, Trading Spaces, Hannah Montana, Phineas and Ferb and High School Musical. He’s also served as senior VP and general manager of Demand Media, where he led the development and launch of a new content solutions division; senior VP, marketing, Disney Channel at the Disney/ABC Cable Networks Group; and VP, strategic marketing, at Discovery Communications. He also held executive marketing roles with Blue Man Group and Nickelodeon.

Most recently, he’s worked as an independent consultant with a wide-ranging scope of engagement and projects.

NATPE, whose tagline is “Content First,” hosts the industry’s annual gathering of producers, syndicators and other creatives. The conference will again be held this January at the Fontainebleau Resort and Spa in Miami Beach from January 19-21.