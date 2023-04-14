Martin Scorsese’s Film on David Johansen Premieres on Showtime

Personality Crisis: One Night Only, a Martin Scorsese film about singer David Johansen, debuts on Showtime Friday, April 14. With a Johansen cabaret performance filmed in January 2020 at New York Café Carlyle as its centerpiece, Personality Crisis “explores Johansen’s enormous influence as he regales the audience with stories and music illuminating the art and cultural evolution of New York City,” according to Showtime.

Johansen, from Staten Island, fronted the influential glam punk band New York Dolls in the early ‘70s. He’s had solo careers, both as David Johansen and Buster Poindexter.

“Personality Crisis” is a song on the Dolls’ first album.

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making Mean Streets,” said Scorsese. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Café Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting.”

Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producers and David Tedeschi is co-director. The film is produced by Imagine Documentaries and Sikelia Productions. Scorsese is a producer alongside Margaret Bodde, Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein. Executive producers with Grazer and Howard are Mara Hennessey, Rick Yorn and Vinnie Malhotra.

Personality Crisis, running for two hours and seven minutes, made its world premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival. It is available on streaming and on demand for Showtime subscribers April 14, in addition to its linear debut.

Showtime’s rock documentaries include History of the Eagles, New Wave: Dare to be Different and Sheryl.