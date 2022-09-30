Marquee Sports Plans Alternate Gambling Feed on Marquee Plus App

Marquee Sports Network, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group and the Chicago Cubs, said it will steam a gambling-focused alternative telecast of Saturday’s Cubs-Reds Game that will be presented by Draft Kings.

The telecast will be available exclusively on Marquee Plus, a streaming channel available via the Marquee Sports Network App.

Matt Spiegel and Danny Parkins of WSCR-AM The Score radio and Lance Brozdowski of Marquee will host the telecast, which will analyze game action through a sports betting lens.

Sinclair's Bally Sports branded networks have been rolling out apps that offer a number of activities, some including streaming game telecasts.

Marquee Sports said it is the first regional sports network to offer an alternative gaming feed for a live Major League Baseball broadcast. Networks have done betting feeds for other sports, including MSG Network's BetCasts during New York Knicks NBA games.

The feed–called Hey Bettor, Bettor, will talk about run lines, over-under bets, prop bets, pitch-by-pitch betting, explaining the ins and outs of sports gambling to viewers. The betting discussion will come during the 2nd, 4th and 6th innings.

Spiegel and Parkins promoted the telecast during their radio show on Friday.

Jon "Boog" Sciambi and Jim Deshaies will be on the call for the traditional game broadcast on Marquee Sports Network.

“We’re grateful to the Cubs and Major League Baseball for supporting this breakthrough broadcast,” said Marquee Sports Network General Manager Mike McCarthy. “We look forward to offering Cubs fans another way to engage with their favorite team.” ■