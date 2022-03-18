MSG Networks Set More ‘BetCast’ Knicks Games
By Jon Lafayette published
Alternate telecasts appearing on MSG Plus
The popularity of gambling based programming–driven by gambling-based advertising–has MSG Network pressing its bet on its BetCasts, which feature commentary and analysis through a sports wagering lens.
MSG, which aired two BetCast versions of New York Knicks games in February, said it will air three BetCast telecast through the end of the month, starting Friday Night, when then Knicks take on the Washington Wizards.
The BestCasts appear on MSG Plus opposite the more traditional telecast on the main channel.
The simulcasts will include a mix of sports betting talent from MSG, including Alex Monaco, host of The Bettor Half Hour, Jeff Johnson and Erik Coleman, co-hosts of The Betting Exchange, sports betting experts Alex Glaze, Adam Ronis and Sean Little, and Kazeem Famuyide, co-host of MSG PM. ■
