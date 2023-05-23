Markie Martin Named Co-Anchor on NewsNation’s ‘Morning in America’

Markie Martin has been named co-anchor of the NewsNation show Morning in America. The show is expanding to four hours, running 6-10 a.m. ET and replacing the one-hour Early Morning program.

Martin will anchor with Adrienne Bankert. Relocating to Chicago, she starts June 12.

Since May 2020, Martin has been a NewsNation correspondent based in Dallas.

“Markie is an amazing team player, and we are delighted that she will be joining the newly expanded four-hour morning show,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation president of news. “Our audience has already developed a strong connection with her, and we are confident viewers will enjoy watching her each morning alongside Adrienne.”

Prior to joining NewsNation, Martin was the weekday morning anchor at KOCO Oklahoma City. She began her broadcast career at KTEN Denison (TX).

“I’m honored and proud to be taking a seat at that morning table—a position whose responsibility I don’t take lightly,” Martin said. “Having been on the ground-floor team of NewsNation as a correspondent, I’m eager to transition my experience and perspective in the field, back to the desk. My hope is that viewers know they can turn to our show for fairness, kindness, and a dose of fun. I can’t wait to get started!”

Prior to working in television, Martin was part of the events planning team at The Atlantic and National Journal in Washington, D.C.