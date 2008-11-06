Marie Osmond's Show To Be Produced From Las Vegas

Program Partners has yet to announce any clearances for its new talk show starring Marie Osmond, but the show will be produced from Las Vegas and start shooting next June, she told the Luxe Life blog at VegasDeluxe.com.



According to Osmond, pre-production will begin in June, with first tapings scheduled for August and a September start date.



"It was part of the renegotiation, and we think Vegas audiences will be great for the TV show," Osmond told the blog. "There are lots of things for us to do in Vegas with the show.”



Executives from Program Partners were not available to comment but an announcement on clearances is expected soon.



Osmond, who has been performing for nearly her entire life, was thrust back into the public eye last year via her stint on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She and her equally famous brother, Donny, have been headlining their own show at the Strip’s Flamingo hotel since September. The pair recently re-upped, and with options the show could run for the next four years.



"The Donny & Marie Show” has been a “nightly phenomenon” since its September start, Osmond told the blog. "We're packed every night -- it's even unbelievable to us. Every night after each show, we'll meet and greet the audience, sign autographs and pose for photos for 30 to 45 minutes. We find some of the fans have traveled from as far away as Australia and England just to come see us. That's amazing to us!”