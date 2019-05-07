Marie Osmond Joins CBS' 'The Talk'

Marie Osmond is coming on board CBS’ The Talk to replace Sara Gilbert, joining panelists Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Osmond is a veteran of the panel talker, having co-hosted more than 40 episodes. The Talk, which was created by Gilbert, enters its 10th season in September.

Related: Sara Gilbert Leaving 'The Talk'

“If you’ve seen Marie Osmond guest host on The Talk over the past nine seasons, you know she’s the perfect addition to the show,” said Angelica McDaniel, executive VP, daytime programs and syndicated programs development, CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution, in a statement. “Marie’s impressive career accomplishments have endeared her to fans throughout the decades. Her willingness to be authentic and share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in the hopes of helping others always resonates. I’m excited to kick off season 10 with the multitalented, dynamic Marie at The Talk table.”

Osmond has spent five decades in the entertainment business, performing as a singer, talk-show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She is the author of three New York Times bestselling books.

For the past 11 years, Osmond and her brother, Donny, have entertained audiences on the Las Vegas strip during their residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas. As a philanthropist, Osmond co-founded Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over $7 billion for children to date.

Related: CBS Renews Its Entire Daytime Lineup for 2019-2020 Season

John Redmann serves as The Talk’s executive producer. Gilbert is also an executive producer. Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are co-executive producers.