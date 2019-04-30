CBS Renews Entire Daytime Lineup for 2019-20 Season

CBS has renewed its entire daytime lineup for the 2019-2020 season, which includes game shows Let’s Make a Dealand The Price Is Right, soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful and panel talker The Talk.

“For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in daytime,” said Angelica McDaniel, executive VP, CBS daytime programs and syndicated programs development, in a statement. “Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today’s television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come.”

Let’s Make a Deal, which airs daily in double runs on CBS, is hosted by Wayne Brady and averages more than 3 million viewers across the two airings.

The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey and produced by Fremantle, will enter its 48th season this fall. The show also airs in double runs, averaging more than 5 million viewers across the two broadcasts. Mike Richards executive produces both game shows.

The Young and the Restless, which has aired on CBS for nearly 47 years, averages 4.6 million viewers. In the next season several cast members will celebrate big anniversaries, with Eric Braeden celebrating 40 years on the show, Peter Bergman 30 years, Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case 25 years and Byron James 15 years. Anthony Morina executive produces and the daytime drama is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Bold and the Beautiful has been on the air for 32 seasons and averages 3.6 million viewers. The show is produced by Bell-Phillip Television and Bradley P. Bell is executive producer and head writer.

Finally, The Talk, which enters its 10th season next year, averages nearly 2.4 million viewers. The show is hosted by Eve, Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. Gilbert, who is a creator and executive producer of the show, is departing as a regular next season.

The Talk is produced by CBS Television Studios and executive produced by John Redmann.