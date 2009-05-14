'Marie Osmond' A Firm Go For Fall

Program Partners’ Marie Osmond is finally a firm go for fall, with coverage in 80% of the country, according to syndication sources.



At NATPE in January, Program Partners’ Ritch Colbert said the show was cleared on WNBC New York and Tribune’s KTLA Los Angeles, giving it 70% clearance at that time but not enough to declare the show a definite for fall.



The show will be shot in Las Vegas, where Marie is hosting a variety show with her brother, Donny, at the Flamingo Hotel. The Osmond siblings are signed to do the show through October 2010.