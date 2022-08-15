Maria Thrasher Joins Hearst Media Production Group

Maria Thrasher has joined Hearst Television's Hearst Media Production Group as a business partnerships and development executive.

Thrasher had been running her own consulting company in Charlotte, N.C. Before that she was with Radio One, Guardian Television Network, iProperty.com and Emmis Communications.

Thrasher reports to Amy DeGregorio, senior VP, managing director of sales for educational/informational programming at HMPG, the newly formed unit at Heart that includes the former Litton Entertainment.

"Maria brings tremendous experience, energy and enthusiasm to our business partnerships and development team; we’re thrilled to add her complementary talents as our expanded team delivers innovative, branded entertainment solutions to our clients," said Bryan Curb, executive VP and general manager, education/information of HMPG. ■