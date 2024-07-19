Maria Estrada Promoted to Managing Editor, ‘Noticiero Telemundo Nuevo Mexico’

Maria Estrada, news producer at KASA Albuquerque, has been promoted to managing editor of news brand Noticiero Telemundo Nuevo México. She will oversee day-to-day editorial content for KASA.

KASA, part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, is branded Telemundo Nuevo Mexico.

Estrada joined the station in August 2022.

“Maria’s experience and passion for journalism, along with her passion for serving our communities, will make her a strategic and effective newsroom leader,” Osvaldo Martínez, executive VP of multiplatform news, original programming and standards, Telemundo Station Group, said. “We are thrilled to have her assume this important role and lead KASA’s talented news team.”

Estrada has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast journalism. She began her career at KXTQ Lubbock, a Telemundo station, as an assistant news producer, before being promoted to executive news producer and assistant news director at Ramar Communications.

Estrada studied radio, TV and film at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.