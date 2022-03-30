María Elena Salinas Joins ABC News
By Michael Malone published
Longtime anchor at Univision will contribute, consult at ABC
María Elena Salinas, former co-anchor on Noticiero Univision, has joined ABC News as a contributor. She was on the Univision evening newscast for more than 30 years, and spent 18 more on newsmag Aquí y Ahora.
Salinas stepped down at Univision at the end of 2017. She joined CBS News as a contributor in 2019.
In 2012, Salinas was the first Latina to be given the Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement, according to ABC News. She was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in 2017.
Her career began in 1981 at KMEX Los Angeles.
“María Elena is a strong and experienced journalist whose skills and passion will be a terrific addition to our team,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News president.
Besides being a contributor, Salinas will be a consultant for the Race and Culture Unit at ABC News. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
