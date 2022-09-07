Margo Martindale Joins Cast of Fox’s ‘Accused’

Margo Martindale is on board for the Fox drama Accused. She joins Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Molly Parker, Wendell Pierce, Whitney Cummings and Malcolm Jamal Warner.

The anthology series, from Howard Gordon, premieres in January. It offers “intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast,” said Fox.

Gordon co-created Homeland and was showrunner on 24.

Martindale played KGB handler Claudia on The Americans, and also starred in Mrs. America and Justified. She’ll be in an episode of Accused about conspiracy theories.

Based on a BBC series, Accused opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about how they ended up on trial. The story is told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks. “In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life–and the lives of others--forever,” said Fox.

Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore executive produce.

Directors include Chiklis, Marlee Matlin and Billy Porter. ■