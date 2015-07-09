Margo Martindale Joins ‘Good Wife’ Season 7

The Good Wife is adding Emmy-winner Margo Martindale for a recurring role in the CBS series’ upcoming seventh season.

Martindale, who won an Emmy for her work on FX’s Justified and was twice nominated for her role on FX’s The Americans, will play campaign operative Willa Eastman.

“Every year we look for a character and an actor who can go toe-to-toe with Eli Gold and make him blink,” said executive producers Robert and Michelle King. ”So we were thrilled when Margo Martindale agreed to play Willa Eastman. Her ability to mix comedy and drama is unparalleled. And we can't wait to see how Margo and Alan deal with each other.”

The Good Wife, which started production Thursday, will return on Sunday, Oct. 4.