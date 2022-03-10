March Madness Live Adds Features For 2022 Tournament

Some March Madness Live users will be able to watch two games at once

NCAA March Madness Live, the digital home for the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball Tournament managed by Turner Sports, is adding features to the platform, which will stream all 67 games starting March 17.

One new feature is the Starting Lineup Challenge, a fantasy sports type of game that lets fans pick a lineup of five teams before the tournament starts. Instead of being out when their teams lose, players will be able to buy and sell teams as games are played. Winning teams get points and players who hold onto their teams get bonuses. The game was created with SharpLink Gaming.

March Madness Live will also let viewers watch two games at once on some connected devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Xbox One.

The app will remind viewers who are playing the Capital One NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Challenge to watch games and root for teams in their brackets.

Matchup Analysis is returning to March Madness Live. The feature lets fans personalize their brackets based on more than 20 stats as part of Bracket IQ presented by Ivestco QQQ.

Also returning are Fast Break presented by AT&T 5G and Nissan, a live whip around review of games enhanced with analytics from Second Spectrum, as well as The Catch Up presented by AT&T 5G, with game recaps.

In addition, Game Center returns as the platform’s central hub, with highlights and condensed games presented by AT&T 5G.

In addition to AT&T, Capital One and Nissan, Corporate Champion sponsors of March Madness Live include Coca Cola and Buick. ■